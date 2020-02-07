Slavin scored a goal on two shots, dished two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Slavin's goal tied the game at two in the second period. The 25-year-old has a goal and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's up to five tallies, 27 points, 112 shots, 85 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 54 contests. It's all but certain Slavin sets a new career high in points by the end of the year.