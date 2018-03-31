Slavin recorded a pair of assists, a plus-3 rating and four shots during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

Slavin has been on fire in the month of March with three goals and 13 points in his last 15 contests. With back-to-back 30-point seasons, the 23-year-old defender could be primed for a breakout in 2018-19, so keep an eye on him in the later rounds of your drafts this Fall.