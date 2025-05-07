Slavin scored the game-winning goal in overtime Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Capitals in Game 1.

He won it with a shot from the right point that found its way through traffic and under Logan Thompson's right pad at 3:06 of the extra frame. Slavin is a defender that every other team would love to have on its top pairing, but he's not a natural point getter. Still, he's on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals and 14 shots. Slavin is tied with Shayne Gostisbehere as the Canes top scorer from the blue line this postseason.