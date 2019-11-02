Slavin tallied three assists in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

It's the first multi-point performance of the year for the 25-year-old blueliner. Slavin has never scored more than eight goals or 34 points in a season, but he's off to a fantastic start to 2019-20 with two goals and 10 points through 13 games.

