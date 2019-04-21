Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tosses block party
Slavin blocked six shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.
Slavin has five assists in as many games in the series, and he's added 18 blocks and 11 shots on goal. His ability to contribute at both ends of the ice could make him a valuable DFS pick for Monday's Game 6.
