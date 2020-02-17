Play

Slavin picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

It's his first multi-point night since Nov. 30. Slavin hasn't had many peaks lately, but he's also avoided any deep valleys, piling up a goal and eight points in the last nine games while filling in for Dougie Hamilton (leg) as Carolina's top offensive option on the blue line.

