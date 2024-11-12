Slavin recorded two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Slavin assisted his team's fourth and fifth goals, giving him six helpers on the year and his first multi-point effort of the campaign. He has seven points in 14 games this season, and while the season is still young, he seems to be on pace to come closer to his career-best scoring mark, when he posted 42 points (four goals, 38 assists) in 2021-22 -- as long as he stays healthy throughout the campaign.