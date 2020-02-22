Play

Slavin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 25-year-old blueliner continues to produce. Slavin has one goal and 10 points over the last 11 games, and he should remain a strong fantasy asset down the stretch even if the Canes bring in defensive reinforcements at the trade deadline to help cover for the loss of Dougie Hamilton (leg).

More News
Our Latest Stories