Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two-point effort in loss
Slavin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
The 25-year-old blueliner continues to produce. Slavin has one goal and 10 points over the last 11 games, and he should remain a strong fantasy asset down the stretch even if the Canes bring in defensive reinforcements at the trade deadline to help cover for the loss of Dougie Hamilton (leg).
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tallies to extend streak•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Helpers in four straight games•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Assists in three straight outings•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Blocks four shots in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Records helper Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.