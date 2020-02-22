Slavin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 25-year-old blueliner continues to produce. Slavin has one goal and 10 points over the last 11 games, and he should remain a strong fantasy asset down the stretch even if the Canes bring in defensive reinforcements at the trade deadline to help cover for the loss of Dougie Hamilton (leg).