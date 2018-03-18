Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two-point effort Saturday
Slavin scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
It's just the third multi-point performance this season for the young blueliner, and while Slavin now has a career-high seven goals on the season, he's well off last season's scoring pace with only 23 points in 71 games. He still has a solid base of skills to work with, but unless he works his way into a regular spot on the Carolina power play in 2018-19, Slavin could have difficulty becoming a consistent fantasy asset as his career progresses.
