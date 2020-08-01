Slavin scored a goal and an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 26-year-old snuck in off the blue line and opened the scoring just 61 seconds into the game, roofing a slick pass from Teuvo Teravainen over Henrik Lundqvist. Slavin then helped set up Martin Necas for the eventual game-winner midway through the third period. With Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed) unavailable, Slavin could be the key offensive sparkplug among Carolina's defensemen in this series.