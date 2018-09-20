Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two power-play points in preseason win
Slavin scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason victory over the Lightning.
Despite his success on the scoresheet in this one, Slavin found himself working behind Justin Faulk and new Hurricane Dougie Hamilton with the man advantage, a situation likely to continue into the regular season. Only two of Slavin's 30 points last season came on the power play, so while the addition of Hamilton doesn't hurt Slavin's fantasy outlook, it does put a firm cap on the 24-year-old's ceiling.
