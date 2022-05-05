Slavin had two assists, three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 win over the Bruins.

As has been the case all season, Slavin was noticeable at both ends of the ice and put together a tremendous all-around performance. After scoring a career-high 42 points in the regular season, Slavin has three points through two playoff games, as well as a robust plus-6 rating.