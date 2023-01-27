Slavin (lower body) isn't expected to play Friday against San Jose, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Slavin is set to miss his third straight game. He has three goals and 15 points in 45 contests while averaging 22:26 of ice time this season. Dylan Coghlan is projected to remain in the lineup for a third straight game.
