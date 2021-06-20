Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's most gentlemanly player.

Slavin is the fourth defenseman to win the award and the first since Brian Campbell in 2012. Across 52 games this season, Slavin took just a single minor penalty while averaging 22:59 of ice time per contest. The Colorado native added three goals, 12 assists, a plus-22 rating, 87 blocked shots and 101 shots on net for the Hurricanes.