Although he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Slavin isn't expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars.

Slavin was on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, but that represented the first time he's hit the ice since being placed on the league's COVID-19 protocols list Jan. 19, so he'll likely need to get a practice or two in before rejoining the lineup. That could, however, happen as soon as Sunday in a rematch with Dallas.