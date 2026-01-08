Slavin (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Slavin has played in just five games this season in which he failed to register a point. At this point, the Denver native appears to be close to getting back into the lineup but will have to wait until at least Saturday's matchup with Seattle. Once Slavin is given the green light, he likely will replace Alexander Nikishin or Joel Nystrom on the blue line.