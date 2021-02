Slavin (undisclosed) had two hits and one block in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Slavin logged a team-leading 24:54 of ice time after missing the previous three games due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. The 26-year-old had four giveaways, including one late in the first period that led directly to a Patrick Kane goal that tied things up at 2-2. Slavin has one assist and is plus-4 through four games this season.