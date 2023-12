Drury found the back of the net in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

It was Drury's third goal and sixth point in 23 contests this season. The 23-year-old is serving primarily on the fourth line and has averaged 10:00 of ice time, so his offensive production isn't bad when measured against his role. However, Drury's not likely to see an increase in responsibilities this campaign, which limits his fantasy value.