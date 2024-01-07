Drury notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Drury got off to an extremely slow start this season with just a single assist in his first 15 games. Since then, he's rebounded nicely with 16 points (6G, 10A) in his last 25. With Martin Necas out with an upper-body injury, Drury has been bumped up to a top-six role, currently playing on the second line with Michael Bunting and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. If you're looking for a sneaky scoring upgrade for your fantasy roster, he's worth a look.