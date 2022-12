Drury was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury has been shuffling back and forth between the NHL and AHL as the team continues to save as much cap space as possible. With Ondrej Kase (concussion) and Max Pacioretty (Achilles) still sidelined, Drury will almost certainly be brought back up from the minors ahead of Friday's clash with the Panthers.