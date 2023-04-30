Drury (upper body) should return to the Hurricanes lineup for Game 1 of their second-round series, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Drury suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 against the Islanders that sidelined him for the remainder of the series. It appears he'll be ready to rejoin the Hurricanes for Game 1 of the second round against either the Devils or the Rangers. The 23-year-old Drury didn't record a point in four playoff contests after posting two goals and eight points in 38 regular-season games.