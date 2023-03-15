Drury scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Jets.

Seeing his first NHL action since before Christmas, Drury cashed in a strong forechecking effort from Stefan Noesen for his first goal of the season in 22 games. Drury was a second-round pick in 2018 and has flashed some offensive ability in the minors -- over the last two seasons, he has 31 goals and 76 points through 100 games for AHL Chicago -- but his fourth-line spot in Carolina gives the 23-year-old little fantasy appeal.