Drury logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Drury won a faceoff back to Jaccob Slavin, whose shot was tipped in by Stefan Noesen for the opening goal. While he's playing in a fourth-line role, Drury has done well lately with three goals and three assists over his last 11 contests. The 23-year-old is up to seven points in 26 outings this season, one shy of matching his output from 38 games a year ago. Drury has added 31 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 2023-24, though he's averaging a mere 10:11 of ice time per game.