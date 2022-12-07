Drury recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Drury got on the scoresheet for the first time this season with his helper to set up Brady Skjei in the first period. This was Drury's first NHL assist -- he scored two goals in as many games last season. The rookie forward has seen sheltered minutes so far, playing mainly on the fourth line. He's added 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances. Dynasty managers should continue to be patient with Drury, but redraft managers can likely leave him on the waiver wire.