Drury produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Drury picked up his first point of the campaign with a helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first-period marker. Were it not for an injury to Sebastian Aho (upper body) during the Hurricanes' road trip, Drury might have taken a turn as a healthy scratch. He's produced an even plus-minus rating, nine shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot through six contests while working on the fourth line.