Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Harvard commit joins Carolina

Drury was drafted 42nd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Like his dad Ted and his uncle Chris, Drury is a very hard worker with the potential to wear a letter on his chest at some point down the line. Jack had a very good offensive season (24 goals, 65 points in 56 games) for Waterloo of the USHL. So good in fact, he set a new USHL record with a 23-game point streak. And while he has average offensive abilities, Drury is going to make his living as a professional as a bottom-six forward. A modest 12-to-15 goals per season is likely within range, but Drury's biggest asset will be his dependability to an organization in a variety of roles. He's a winner and a high-character player. Given his terrific hockey sense, it should come as no surprise that Jack is committed to Harvard University.