Drury (upper body) could still be an option against the Islanders in Game 5 on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury was forced to exit Sunday's Game 4 matchup after logging just 1:20 of ice time after a hard check into the boards in the first period. The 23-year-old center is currently stuck in a 14-game goal drought saying back to March 26 against the Bruins. If Drury can't play Tuesday, Stefan Noesen or Martin Necas could be candidates to slot into Drury's first-line role.