Drury (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.
Drury was injured in the first period, though it's unclear what caused his issue. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until further information is available. If he can't play Friday against the Senators, the Hurricanes will likely need to recall a player.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Pockets assist Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Two points on dream line assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Posts helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Scores game-winner Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Pockets helper in loss•