Drury posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Drury is doing well in a fourth-line role lately, picking up three goals and four assists over his last 12 contests. The 23-year-old set up Stefan Noesen's game-tying goal in the third period of Saturday's loss. Drury's eight points through 27 games this season match his output from 38 outings a year ago. He's added 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, but without more power-play time or a move up the lineup, he's a non-factor for most fantasy formats.