Drury (upper body) is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Drury was injured in the first period and didn't return to the game. It appears the Hurricanes will need to recall a forward ahead of Friday's game versus the Senators, though the team's tight cap situation could make things tricky. A firm timeline for Drury's absence is not yet available.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Hurt in Tuesday's contest•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Pockets assist Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Two points on dream line assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Posts helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Scores game-winner Saturday•