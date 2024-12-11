Drury (upper body) is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Drury was injured in the first period and didn't return to the game. It appears the Hurricanes will need to recall a forward ahead of Friday's game versus the Senators, though the team's tight cap situation could make things tricky. A firm timeline for Drury's absence is not yet available.