Drury (hand) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Drury underwent hand surgery in mid-December that is expected to sideline him for at least a month, so his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. Tyson Jost should continue to have a spot in the Hurricanes' lineup while Drury is sidelined.
