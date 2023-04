Drury (upper body) won't play in Game 6 on Friday versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury didn't play Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 3-2 loss to New York. He did not pick up a point in four playoff games before his injury. Drury had two goals and eight points in 38 regular-season games in 2022-23.