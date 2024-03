Drury (lower body) won't play Sunday against the Flames, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Drury's gone 20 games without a goal, notching eight assists in that span. He has eight goals and 27 points in 63 games this season. Brendan Lemieux will slot back into the lineup in Drury's absence while the newly-acquired Evgeny Kuznetsov could bump up to a top-six role.