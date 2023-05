Drury recorded two assists in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

Drury's first assist was recorded during a Carolina power play. The 23-year-old had no points in five career playoff contests going into the action. Drury logged 14:09 of ice time Friday, including 1:25 with the man advantage, and he might be able to chip in offensively at a decent rate as long as he maintains his current role.