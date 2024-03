Drury (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury will be out for a second game in a row, and there's been no update on his status. The 24-year-old could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup altogether after the Hurricanes bolstered their forward depth at the trade deadline. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Panthers.