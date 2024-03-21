Drury (lower body) is not expected back in the lineup versus the Flyers on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury has been out of action since March 9 against the Devils, a stretch of six games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Even with the back-to-back, it's still possible the 24-year-old center will be ready to face Washington on Friday. With Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) out of action and Jesper Fast (undisclosed) in doubt, the Canes may roll with seven defensemen Thursday.