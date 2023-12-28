Drury tallied a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Nashville.

Drury extended Carolina's lead to 4-2 midway through the second period, sliding a backhander past Juuse Saros following a scramble in front of the net. It's Drury's second goal and seventh point in his last 10 games, as he's been productive despite a bottom-six role. The 23-year-old Drury is up to a career-best five goals and 13 points through 35 games this season.