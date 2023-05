Drury (upper body) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Devils, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Drury missed two games with the injury. The 23-year-old has no points, six shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through four playoff appearances. He's expected to slot in on the third line for Wednesday's second-round opener.