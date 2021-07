Drury agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Drury followed up his two-year collegiate career at Harvard with a 30-point campaign in the Swedish league with Vaxjo. Selected by the Canes with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center figures to start the upcoming season in the AHL but could push to make his NHL debut this season if he can carry his scoring touch over to North America.