Drury (lower body) will not be an option against Florida on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Drury will be shelved for his third straight contest due to his lower-body problem. The youngster is mired in a 20-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 15 versus the Kings. During that stretch, Drury has managed eight assists, including two with the man advantage, along with 32 shots, 11 blocks and five hits.