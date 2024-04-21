Drury notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in a 3-1 win over the Islanders in Saturday's Game 1.

Drury endured a 12-game point drought to end the regular season, a span that also included an eight-game absence with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old forward had 27 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 74 appearances in his first full campaign. He'll likely occupy a bottom-six role during the playoffs, but he could be scratched once Jesper Fast (upper body) is cleared to play.