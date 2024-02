Drury notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

One of Drury's assists came on the power play. He snapped a four-game point drought with his first multi-point effort since Jan. 2, but he's still gone 10 games without a goal. The 24-year-old center is up to 24 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 53 appearances. He began the year in a bottom-six role but has moved onto the second line in recent weeks, giving him a little more upside.