Drury recorded two shots on goal along with one hit in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 23-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in his past 15 games. He's averaged 9:34 minutes of ice time during this span on the fourth line with Brendan Lemieux and Stefan Noesen. Drury also has seven hits and six blocked shots, showing his physical traits as a fourth-liner normally would. Look for the youngster to keep getting ice time as Carolina has played four lines consistently.