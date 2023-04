Drury (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Drury isn't dealing with a concussion, but he'll nonetheless be unavailable for Tuesday's contest, which could be a series-clincher for the Hurricanes. With Drury on the shelf, look for Derek Stepan to jump back into the lineup in a fourth-line role.