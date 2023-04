Drury (upper body) departed after a hit in the first period Sunday, and will not return in Game 4.

Drury was wobbly leaving the ice after taking a big hit from Ryan Pulock that resulted in a boarding penalty in the first period. The 23-year-old Drury hadn't recorded a point yet in the postseason, though he'd seen an increased role on Carolina's top line alongside Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho. Further updates on Drury's condition should be available postgame.