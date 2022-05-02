LaFontaine was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

LaFontaine will serve as the Canes' third emergency goalie while Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) remains unavailable. After signing his entry-level deal with the club in January, the 24-year-old goaltender has appeared in 13 games for the Wolves in which he posted a 4-3-4 record and .885 save percentage. Looking beyond this year, LaFontaine figures to spend a least another year or two developing in the minors before he would be in the mix for an NHL gig.