LaFontaine was demoted to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Patrick Williams of AHL.com reports.

LaFontaine likely won't be utilized by the Wolves during the Calder Cup Playoffs as Pyotr Kochetkov was also reassigned to the minors. With Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and LaFontaine all headed for free agency this summer, the Canes' goaltending situation, and how LaFontaine fits in, will remain murky until the organization makes some decisions in free agency.