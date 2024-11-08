Roslovic scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

It's the second time in the last four games that Roslovic has tickled twine twice. The 27-year-old has an incredible nine goals in 12 contests to begin the season, but Thursday's helper was his first of the season. Roslovic's 27.3 percent shooting screams regression, as does the fact that all nine tallies have come at even strength, but it's hard to ignore his current heater -- he has six points during that four-game stretch.