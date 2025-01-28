Roslovic (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road matchup against the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Roslovic has yet to miss a game this season, but his status for Tuesday's game is in question after he missed Monday's practice due to an illness. If the right-shot forward is unable to suit up against the Rangers, Riley Stillman will draw into the lineup. In that scenario, the Hurricanes would be rolling with 11 forwards and seven blueliners.