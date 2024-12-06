Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Roslovic stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1 in the second period. The 27-year-old forward scored in three straight games from Nov. 20-23, but he was limited to two helpers over the five contests following that heater. The winger is up to 13 tallies, three helpers, 58 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances. He likely can't sustain a 22.4 shooting percentage, though he should at least be able to maintain middle-six minutes if he loses his top-line spot at some point.